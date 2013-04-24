Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 24 Qatar-based telecom operator Ooredoo said on Wednesday that it had submitted a binding offer for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.
"The offer is fully approved and binding on Ooredoo with immediate effect," said the state-backed operator in a statement.
"Certainty of funding has been arranged with a consortium of banks.
Ooredoo, formerly named Qtel, is bidding against UAE telco Etisalat for the stake valued at 4.46 billion euros ($5.80 billion) at today's market valuations. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)