PARIS, April 24 Qatar-based telecom operator Ooredoo said on Wednesday that it had submitted a binding offer for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.

"The offer is fully approved and binding on Ooredoo with immediate effect," said the state-backed operator in a statement.

"Certainty of funding has been arranged with a consortium of banks.

Ooredoo, formerly named Qtel, is bidding against UAE telco Etisalat for the stake valued at 4.46 billion euros ($5.80 billion) at today's market valuations. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)