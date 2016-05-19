DUBAI/LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo
has mandated banks for a forthcoming US dollar bond, according
to sources.
The Doha-based firm has picked a number of banks including
ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC, the
sources said.
Ooredoo is seeking to raise US$750m-US$1bn through the
transaction, said two sources. The transaction will come after
Qatar's deal. The sovereign began a roadshow ahead of a
potential US dollar offering today.
One source said Ooredoo's deal would probably come after
Ramadan, which runs from June 5 to July 5. The source added that
Ooredoo was also seeking a loan.
In February, Reuters reported that Ooredoo was in talks with
banks to raise more than US$1.5bn through bonds and loans this
year.
The company, which operates in about a dozen territories
across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is planning to
refinance a US$1bn revolver that matures in March 2017.
Ooredoo is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and
A+ by Fitch.
The company declined to comment.
(Reporting by Thomas Arnold and Sudip Roy (editing by Julian
Baker))