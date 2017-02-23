BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
DUBAI Feb 23 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a flat fourth-quarter net profit as currency depreciations in North Africa dented revenue.
The earnings of the former monopoly, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, have been hit from mid-2013 by foreign exchange losses and plunging earnings from war-torn Iraq, although a strong domestic performance has helped mitigate the impact.
After a period of volatile profitability, the firm had reported rising profits in the previous three quarters.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 361 million Qatar riyals ($99.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement late on Wednesday, compared with a profit of 360 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain forecast a quarterly profit of 356.74 million riyals.
Ooredoo's consolidated fourth-quarter revenue was 8.23 billion riyals, versus 7.97 billion riyals a year ago.
Revenue in its Algerian and Tunisian units fell 7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, when reported in riyals due to currency depreciations in the two countries
The board proposed an annual dividend of 3.5 riyals per share, compared with 3 riyals the previous year. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider Russell Investments completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.