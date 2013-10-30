DUBAI Oct 30 Net profit at Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo plunged in the third quarter mainly because of foreign exchange losses from its Indonesian affiliate Indosat, the company said on Wednesday.

Profit fell 58 percent to 337 million riyals ($92.6 million), from 804 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. Indonesia's rupiah fell sharply during the quarter, from around 9,900 against the U.S. dollar to about 11,500.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected only a 12 percent drop in Ooredoo's third-quarter profit.

Excluding foreign exchange factors, net profit for the third quarter of this year would have been flat from a year earlier, the company said.

Consolidated revenue in the third quarter fell 1.4 percent to 8.51 billion riyals.

For the first nine months of this year, net profit dropped 4.0 percent to 2.07 billion riyals, while revenue rose 2.6 percent to 25.65 billion riyals. Operations in Qatar, Algeria and Iraq performed well while conditions were challenging in Kuwait and Tunisia, the company said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Pravin Char)