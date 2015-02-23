DUBAI Feb 23 Ooredoo Kuwait, the country's No.3 mobile operator by subscribers, blamed on Monday foreign exchange losses, investments in Algeria and restructuring costs in Tunisia for wiping out its fourth-quarter profit.

The firm, a subsidiary of Qatar's Ooredoo, made a net profit of 0 million dinars in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 18.4 million dinars ($62.2 million) in the year-earlier period.

EFG Hermes forecast Ooredoo Kuwait would make a quarterly profit of 13.95 million dinars.

Domestically, Ooredoo Kuwait competes with Zain and third entrant Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co .

Ooredoo Kuwait has slipped to third in terms of mobile subscribers as Viva's aggressive pricing wooed customers. That helped spark a sustained profit slide for a company that also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories.

The company's 2014 annual profit was 45.7 million dinars, down from 76.1 million dinars in 2013.

It has proposed a dividend of 0.070 dinars per share. It paid 0.125 dinars per share for 2013, according to Reuters data.

Ooredoo owns 92.1 percent of Ooredoo Kuwait.

($1 = 0.2957 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)