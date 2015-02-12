Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Feb 12 Qatari telecoms firm Ooredoo has approached banks for a $500 million Islamic loan, banking sources said on Thursday.
The company has asked lenders to provide pricing guidance for a one-, three- or five-year loan.
"We have been left to fill in the blanks but Ooredoo will demand good pricing," said one banker who had received the request.
Ooredoo last tapped the loan market in May 2014 when it agreed two deals. It signed a $498 million one-year multi tranche Murabaha facility with Barwa Bank, Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Islamic Bank as well as a $1 billion, five-year revolver with a group of 17 local and international banks.
