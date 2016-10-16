Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Oct 16 Ooredoo Maldives plans to sell part of its equity in an initial public offer on the island nation's stock exchange, its Qatar-based parent firm said on Sunday.
The offer, made under the terms of its licence obligations, will be open to both local and international investors, Ooredoo said. No other details of the share sale were provided.
Ooredoo Maldives is currently fully owned by Ooredoo Kuwait , which in turn is 92.1 percent controlled by Ooredoo.
The Maldives business generated 288 million Qatari riyals ($79.1 million) of revenue in 2015, equivalent to 0.9 percent of group revenue, according to Ooredoo's 2015 annual report. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)