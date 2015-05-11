Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI May 11 Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo said on Monday that Rene Meza, currently managing director of Vodacom Tanzania, would become the new chief executive of its Myanmar unit.
Meza will replace Ross Cormack, "who has taken the decision to leave his position later this year" after he led the Myanmar unit since its creation as a greenfield operation two years ago, Ooredoo said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order