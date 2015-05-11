DUBAI May 11 Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo said on Monday that Rene Meza, currently managing director of Vodacom Tanzania, would become the new chief executive of its Myanmar unit.

Meza will replace Ross Cormack, "who has taken the decision to leave his position later this year" after he led the Myanmar unit since its creation as a greenfield operation two years ago, Ooredoo said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)