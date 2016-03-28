DUBAI, March 28 Qatar's Ooredoo said on Monday that its subsidiary wi-tribe Ltd had completed the sale of wi-tribe Pakistan to NB Offshore Investment Ltd for around 32.7 million Qatari riyals ($9 million).

The cash payment is in line with the value of the asset, the telecoms company said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)