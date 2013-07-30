DOHA, July 30 Qatar telecoms group Ooredoo reported a 44 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts' estimates.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 923 million riyals ($253.5 million) in the second quarter, up from 641 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 845.31 million riyals

