DUBAI, April 30 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 9.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 887 million Qatar riyals ($243.62 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 808 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

One analyst polled by Reuters forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 786 million riyals.

($1 = 3.6408 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Pravin Char)