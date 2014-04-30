Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, April 30 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 9.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 887 million Qatar riyals ($243.62 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 808 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
One analyst polled by Reuters forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 786 million riyals.
($1 = 3.6408 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)