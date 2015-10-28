DUBAI Oct 28 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 101.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Ooredoo, which operates in about a dozen territories across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 756 million riyals ($207.64 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

This was up from 375 million riyals in the year-earlier period, Reuters data shows. ($1 = 3.7488 riyals) ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)