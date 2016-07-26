Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, July 26 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 16.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
Ooredoo made a net profit of 583.2 million riyals in the three months to June 30, compared with a profit of 501.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.
Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 478.5 million riyals and 680.5 million riyals respectively. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)