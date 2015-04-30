* Q1 profit 501.2 mln riyals vs 886.6 mln riyals a yr ago

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 30 Qatar's Ooredoo blamed adverse foreign exchange losses and a tough operating environment in Iraq for the telecom operator's 43 percent drop in first-quarter profit.

The former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, had reported declining profits in four of the previous six quarters as difficulties in Iraq and North Africa and declines in the Indonesian rupiah weighed on its bottom line.

Ooredoo posted a net profit of 501.2 million riyals ($133.7 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 886.6 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company said excluding foreign exchange losses, which were primarily from weaker Algerian and Indonesian currencies, its first quarter profit fell 4 percent, rather than the reported 43 percent.

EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast majority state-owned Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 397.1 million riyals and 675.0 million riyals respectively.

"Results have been strong in our home market, Qatar, and in Oman," Ooredoo Chief Executive Nasser Marafih said in the statement. "We are facing challenges in some of our markets including high levels of competition, adverse currency movements and the security situation in Iraq."

First-quarter revenue was 8.04 billion riyals, down from 8.10 billion riyals a year earlier despite the company increasing its subscriber base by 14 percent to 111 million over the same period.

Ooredoo's quarterly net profit from its domestic operations nearly doubled to 616 million riyals from 327 million riyals a year earlier, outpacing a 16 percent rise in revenue.

Iraqi subsidiary Asiacell's quarterly net profit was 49 million riyals, down 84 percent year-on-year despite January's launch of 3G services.

Ooredoo reported in a 2014 annual results presentation that Asiacell's network was suspended in Mosul, Salahaldin, Anbar and Tikrit - areas held by Islamic State.

Indonesian unit Indosat made a net loss of 121 million riyals in the first quarter versus a profit of 261 million riyals a year earlier.

Ooredoo Kuwait - 92 percent owned by Ooredoo and with operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories - reported an 89 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday that it also blamed on hefty foreign exchange losses.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)