LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo has launched a $1.25 billion, five-year debut sukuk at 160 basis points over swaps.

The order book is over $5 billion.

Final terms compare to initial guidance of 165 bps over swaps.

The deal is expected to price later on Tuesday via DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, QInvest and QNB. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)