Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo has launched a $1.25 billion, five-year debut sukuk at 160 basis points over swaps.
The order book is over $5 billion.
Final terms compare to initial guidance of 165 bps over swaps.
The deal is expected to price later on Tuesday via DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, QInvest and QNB. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)