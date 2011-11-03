ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's OPAP (OPAr.AT), Europe's biggest betting firm, secured approval from shareholders on Thursday for a new videolotto licence and a 10-year extension of its monopoly, boosting debt-choked Greece's efforts to sell a stake in the lucrative firm.

"Shareholders approved all the issues with a big majority," said an OPAP official who declined to be named.

The deal is seen boosting OPAP's value ahead of a government sale of its 34 percent stake in the lucrative firm next year.

Part-state owned OPAP agreed last month to pay 935 million euros to Greece for the licence deal. About 849 million euros of that is expected to end up in state coffers by end-December.

The official said shareholders also approved OPAP's plan for a loan of up to 600 million euros to finance the deal and authorised the firm's board to set out the terms for the 3-year facility. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)