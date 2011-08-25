UPDATE 1-Expedia revenue rises more than expected as bookings increase
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
ATHENS Aug 25 Europe's biggest betting company OPAP (OPAr.AT) said on Thursday second-quarter net profit fell 30.4 percent, hit by a deep recession in its debt-choked Greek home market.
Net profit came at 106.9 million euros ($150.6 million) at the partly state-owned company, below an average analysts' forecast for 121.8 million euros.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
CHICAGO, Feb 9 Investments Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has made to boost its pickup truck and SUV production capacity should help it narrow the gap with the U.S. auto industry average for bigger vehicles increasingly popular with American consumers, a top company executive said on Thursday.