* Net profit at 106.9 million euros

* Recession, lack of major sports event hit results

* OPAP to get sole licence for 35,000 videolottos

* CEO says OPAP "uniquely positioned" to tap the new market

(Adds details, CEO comment)

ATHENS, Aug 25 Europe's biggest betting firm OPAP (OPAr.AT) announced on Thursday an annual 30.4 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, hit by a deep recession in its debt-choked Greek home market.

OPAP, 34 percent owned by the Greek state, is key to the government's plans to raise 5 billion euros from privatisations this year under an EU/IMF bailout plan.

Net profit was 106.9 million euros ($150.6 million), below the average forecast from analysts' for 121.8 million euros. Results were hit by a deferred tax charge and by the absence of major sporting events such as the World Cup soccer tournament, which had boosted last year's revenues.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 28 percent to 154 million euros, with the EBITDA margin falling to 14.4 percent from 15.6 in the second quarter last year.

In a move to boost its value, OPAP has been adding new games and overhauling its outlets. A new Greek gaming law grants the firm an exclusive licence to operate 35,000 videolotto machines (VLTs) that will be launched in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Yannis Spanoudakis said OPAP's network of 5,500 outlets in Greece and Cyprus and its robust balance sheet enabled the firm to tap this new opportunity.

"The recent endorsement of the new Greek gaming law ... provides us with a much-needed visibility for the gaming business environment over the coming years," Spanoudakis said.

Analysts expect the new VLT business to be a growth catalyst for the firm. But they also warn that it might hurt profit in the long run, because VLTs yield lower profit margins than OPAP's current operations.

Second-quarter sales fell 22 percent to 1.069 billion euros as austerity measures curtailed Greeks' appetite for betting.

Turnover from the two flagship games Kino and Stihima declined 16.3 percent and 35.8 percent.

OPAP has shed 35 percent of its market value so far this year amid plunging stock markets due to the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)