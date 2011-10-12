ATHENS Oct 12 Greece's betting monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT) called on Wednesday a shareholders meeting for Nov. 3 to seek approval of a 935 million euro licence deal that is part of the government's privatisation scheme.

OPAP's board agreed last month with the government to extend its betting monopoly by 10 years until 2030 and secured an exclusive licence to install 35,000 videolotto machines in the country.

OPAP -- which is slated for a government share sale later this year -- said in a bourse filing that shareholders will be asked to approve the deal along with a proposal for a loan of up to 600 million euros to finance the new licences.

The approval of the deal by part state-owned OPAP shareholders is key to debt-choked Greece's efforts to sell a stake of up to 34 percent in the lucrative firm later this year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)