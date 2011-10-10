ATHENS Oct 10 OPAP (OPAr.AT), Greece's betting monopoly and slated for a government share sale later this year, said on Monday it had received two bids in a tender for a new information technology supplier.

Picking a new IT supplier is crucial to the smooth operation of the part state-owned OPAP when its current contract with Greek group Intralot (INLr.AT) ends in mid-2012 and the company expands in videolotto and online betting, which debt-stricken Greece is liberalising to boost its cash-strapped coffers.

Intralot and GTECH, a unit of Italian lottery operator Lottomatica , submitted financial and technical offers, OPAP said.

OPAP has two months to pick the winner.

In April, OPAP said Intralot and GTECH were the only two shortlisted in the tender after U.S. lottery ticket maker Scientific Games Corp was excluded from the procedure. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dan Lalor)