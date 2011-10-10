* OPAP says Intralot, GTECH submitted bids

* Tender crucial to OPAP expanding in new activities

* OPAP says to pick winner within two months (Adds detail, background)

ATHENS, Oct 10 OPAP (OPAr.AT), Greece's betting monopoly and slated for a government share sale later this year, said on Monday it had received two bids in a tender for a new information technology supplier.

Picking a new IT supplier is crucial to the smooth operation of the part state-owned OPAP when its current contract with Greek group Intralot (INLr.AT) ends in mid-2012 and the company expands in videolotto and online betting, which debt-stricken Greece is liberalising to boost its cash-strapped coffers.

Intralot and GTECH, a unit of Italian lottery operator Lottomatica , submitted financial and technical offers, OPAP said.

OPAP has two months to pick the winner, it said.

In April, OPAP said Intralot and GTECH were the only two shortlisted in the tender after U.S. lottery ticket maker Scientific Games Corp was excluded from the procedure.

Intralot has been OPAP's IT supplier for years. But OPAP called a tender for a new vendor in 2010, partly to address criticism it was favouring Intralot by directly awarding it contracts at a high cost.

OPAP, Europe's biggest listed gambling company, has a betting monopoly in Greece until 2020. Last month it agreed to pay 935 million euros ($1.3 billion) to the government to extend its concession by another 10 years and acquire an exclusive licence to operate 35,000 videolotto machines.

Greece should conclude the deal soon to meet a 4 billion euro privatisation programme by the end of the year and show international lenders it was fulfilling its obligations to continue receiving aid. ($1 = 0.732 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dan Lalor)