ATHENS, March 22 OPAP, Europe's
biggest betting firm, may review its 2011 dividend payout for a
possible increase if the government does not impose a windfall
tax on profits, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Austerity in Greece is taking its toll on OPAP, which on
Wednesday posted a 21 percent drop in fourth quarter profit and
announced its biggest dividend cut in 10 years.
Chief Executive Officer Yannis Spanoudakis told analysts in
a conference call the dividend cut sought to save money for a
"crisis levy" the government has announced but not enacted yet.
OPAP has already budgeted 89 million euros for the tax.
"We have given guidance for a 50 percent dividend payout
(for 2011)," Spanoudakis said. "If the situation changes and
this levy is revoked ... we will reconsider what the final
dividend will be."
The firm paid 850 million euros last year to extend its
monopoly in Greece and acquire an exclusive licence for 35,000
video lottery terminals that are expected to boost its business
considerably.
OPAP which is 34 percent state owned had said the first
video lotto terminals (VLTs) would be launched by the start of
the second quarter this year. But Spanoudakis admitted this
would not be feasible, mainly due to government delays in
putting the necessary regulations in place.
He said that if this was done by the end of the month, the
first video lottery halls could start operations in September.
As part of a strategy to expand to new operations, OPAP has
also bid for a 12-year licence to operate the country's
lotteries and is one of the three short-listed consortia.
Spanoudakis said he expects the tender to be concluded by
the beginning of the third quarter of the year.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)