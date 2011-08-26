* Greece to extend monopoly, grant OPAP videolotto licence

* CEO: May cut dividend payout to finance new activities

* CEO: Also considering bond, syndicated loan

ATHENS, Aug 26 Greek group OPAP (OPAr.AT), Europe's biggest betting company, may cut its dividend payout further and raise debt this year to finance expansion in new activities, its chief executive said on Friday.

OPAP, 34 percent state-owned, is on a list of companies set for privatisation before the year end and is key to the government's plans to raise 5 billion euros ($7 billion) this year under an EU/IMF bailout plan. The government's stake has a current market value of about 1.17 billion euros.

Greece is expected to extend the firm's monopoly by 10 years to 2030 and grant it the sole licence for 35,000 videolottos (VLTs) to be launched in the country.

"One of the alternatives is reducing the dividend payout to raise money for the investments," Chief Executive Officer Yannis Spanoudakis told an analysts conference. "It would be a board decision which would specify what would that be."

OPAP paid a dividend of 1.54 euros per share on 2010 profit, down by 12 percent compared to the previous year.

Analysts estimate OPAP will have to spend as much as 925 million euros in total for the concession renewal and the VLTs. It had 600 million euros in cash at the end of first half of the year which means if would have to raise debt to pay for the new licences.

Spanoudakis said the firm was also exploring arranging a syndicated loan and issuing a high yield bond as part of its efforts to raise debt.

"These two options (the syndicated loan and the bond) are the most plausible, the most probable, coupled with an activity in the dividend payout which will allow us to balance the plan for the overall achievement of our business plan," he said.

Spanoudakis said the firm was working on its business plan for the VLTs and will present to its shareholders for approval because of the significant size of the investment involved. ($1=0.697 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mike Nesbit)