ATHENS May 23 Greece's betting monopoly OPAP posted on Thursday a 71 percent annual drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by higher taxes and the country's deepening recession.

Net profit fell to 38.9 million euros ($50.9 million), broadly in line with analysts' forecast of 39.9 million euros in recent Reuters poll.

Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in the company to Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros earlier this month, kicking of its long-delayed privatisation programme.

($1 = 0.7766 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)