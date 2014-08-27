ATHENS Aug 27 Greece's OPAP, Europe's second biggest gambling firm based on market value, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit, boosted by the World Cup soccer tournament and helped by cost cutting.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 50 percent to 68.6 million euros (90.57 million US dollar) from 45.7 million in the same period last year, beating the average forecast of seven analysts in a Reuters poll of 61.8 million euros.

Net profit dropped 44.5 percent to 15.7 million euros, hurt by a 21.6 million euro retroactive tax. Excluding this tax and other one-off items, net profit rose 56 percent to 44.2 million euros, the company said. (1 US dollar = 0.7573 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Renee Maltezou)