ATHENS May 26 Greek betting firm OPAP reported on Tuesday an 18 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by the launch of new games.

Europe's second-biggest gambling firm by market value said net profit came in at 58.7 million euros ($63.95 million) in the first three months of the year from 49.7 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The figure was above an average analysts' forecast of 54.1 million euros in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9179 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)