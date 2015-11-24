UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS Nov 24 Greek betting firm OPAP posted on Tuesday a 8.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by capital controls the government imposed in June.
OPAP said net profit came in at 49.1 million euros ($52.20 million), down from 53.7 million in the same period a year ago.
The figure exceeded analysts' average of 44.2 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.