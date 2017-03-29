ATHENS, March 29 Greece's OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, posted on Wednesday a 6.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a lower tax rate.

Net profit came in at 55.1 million euros ($59.28 million), up from 51.7 million euros in the last quarter in 2015.

It will pay a total dividend of 0.72 euros a share, up from 0.40 euros it paid on 2015 results. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)