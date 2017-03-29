UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS, March 29 Greece's OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, posted on Wednesday a 6.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a lower tax rate.
Net profit came in at 55.1 million euros ($59.28 million), up from 51.7 million euros in the last quarter in 2015.
It will pay a total dividend of 0.72 euros a share, up from 0.40 euros it paid on 2015 results. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources