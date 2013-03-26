(Corrects seventh paragraph to make clear that 33 percent of OPAP is valued at 715 million euros)

ATHENS, March 26 Betting monopoly OPAP , one of Europe's biggest gambling firms, has postponed a shareholder meeting to discuss the renewal of a key IT services contract to give Greece's privatisation agency HRADF more time to study the agenda.

The agency is selling all but one percent of the government's 34-percent stake in OPAP, which wanted shareholder approval on Tuesday to renew a deal with local gaming software provider Intralot.

Analysts said deferring the meeting, rescheduled for April 6, would not delay the sale which is expected to go ahead in the next few weeks as part of Greece's bailout programme.

HRADF said in a statement its newly appointed board of directors needed more time to study the meeting's agenda.

Intralot, one of the world's biggest gaming software providers, has been OPAP's IT contractor since at least 2001, when OPAP was listed on the Athens bourse.

Their latest contract expires in July and OPAP considers its renewal, worth 109 million euros, vital for its smooth operation.

OPAP has annual sales of about 4 billion euros and a 33-percent stake would be worth nearly 715 million ($921.10 million), based on the company's current market capitalisation on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Seven investors, including a Chinese conglomerate and a big U.S. private equity fund, have been shortlisted and are expected to submit binding bids next month.

The company, in which big U.S. hedge and investment funds including Baupost Group own a stake, holds a national monopoly on sports gambling until 2020 and on lotteries until 2030. It also has the exclusive licence to launch video lotto terminals in the country.

($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Cowell)