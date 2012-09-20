* OPAP central to Greek privatisation programme

* Case could affect OPAP value

* Foreign gambling groups keen to enter market

* Opinion on monopoly carries weight but not binding

By Foo Yun Chee and Harry Papachristou

BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Sept 20 A senior EU legal adviser signalled on Thursday Greece's state-controlled gambling agency OPAP did not have a right to its monopoly, an opinion that could affect the value of the company's forthcoming privatisation.

OPAP is one of the jewels in the crown of Greece's privatisation programme, rolled out to appease the crisis-ridden country's creditors and bolster its coffers.

But the Advocate General to the European Court of Justice Jan Mazak issued a 17-page document, raising questions about the legal status of one of the company's main assets - its government-given right to control all betting in the country.

The opinion from the senior court adviser was not legally binding, but will carry weight with the European Court of Justice that has been asked to advise on the matter by Greek judges.

A final judgment on the validity of the monopoly - which will be down to the Greek courts - will also determine whether foreign competitors can enter Greece's lucrative sports betting market.

Mazak said gambling monopolies were only legal in the European Union if they were put in place to limit the spread of gambling and organised crime in member countries.

The Greek courts would have to decide whether OPAP's monopoly served either of those two purposes, he said.

But he added OPAP, one of Europe's biggest gambling concerns, appeared to be trying to expand rather then limit its business, without control from Athens.

"OPAP seems to pursue an expansionist commercial policy ... Those circumstances ... are in my view manifestly inconsistent with the purported objective of reducing the betting and gaming opportunities in Greece," he wrote.

"In my view ... the activities of OPAP are neither subject to strict control by the public authorities nor effectively limited by the legislative framework applicable to it," he added.

A court official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters Mazak's opinion indicated OPAP's monopoly could not be justified.

Europe's top court was asked to advise on a case brought against Greece by Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill , online gaming companies SportingBet and Stanleybet after they were denied gambling licences in the country.

CLOSELY WATCHED

OPAP, which plans to move into online and video lotteries in addition to its sports gambling, said the recommendation "reiterates standard jurisprudence" and noted that it would be up to the Greek court to interpret national legislation.

The Greek government did not comment on the opinion but said it was pushing on with plans to sell off a 29 percent stake in OPAP. The government's total stake is 34 percent.

A government official, who also asked not be named, said a number of Greek and international companies had already expressed an interest and the country was hoping to wrap up the sale by the end of January.

Shares in OPAP closed 0.23 percent lower on Thursday on top of the 18 percent fall seen on Wednesday after the government slapped a 30 percent tax on OPAP's gross earnings. .

OPAP paid 375 million euros last year to extend its monopoly for 10 years to 2030, a key move to raise its value before its privatisation that was kicked off on Wednesday.

Cash-strapped Greece hopes to raise up to 19 billion euros from state asset sales and concessions by the end of 2015.

The European Commission has over the years urged several countries across the 27-country European Union including Greece, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden, to lift gambling restrictions which breach EU rules on free movement of services.