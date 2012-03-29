LONDON, March 29 British private investment firm
OpCapita has submitted a renewed bid to acquire parts of video
games retailer Game out of administration, a source
familiar with the situation said.
The source said on Thursday OpCapita, which earlier this
year acquired British electricals chain Comet from Kesa
, was interested on taking on the 333 Game stores in
Britain that remain trading.
Game collapsed into administration on Monday after failing
to pay its second-quarter rent bill.
Administrator PwC immediately closed 277 of 609 stores in
Britain and Ireland, making 2,104 of 5,521 staff redundant.
Last week OpCapita had an offer to buy Game's debt and pay
suppliers rejected by lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland
and including Barclays and HSBC. The
lenders are working on their own proposal.
Separately on Thursday, a report on video games industry
website MCV said the RBS-led bank consortium was the frontrunner
to seal a deal.
Analysts believe U.S. rival Gamestop could be
interested in some of Game's overseas assets.
PwC, OpCapita and RBS all declined to comment.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Dan Lalor)