* IEA sees no medium-term oil growth in African OPEC members
* Unrest, lack of investment weigh on supplies
* Supply snags give Saudis inadvertent help managing market
By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
LONDON, May 28 Violence, unrest and investment
hurdles are making African producers in OPEC its weakest supply
link, helping prop up oil prices to the benefit of the group's
strongmen led by Saudi Arabia.
Oil supply in Nigeria, Africa's biggest producer, Algeria
and Libya - which pump 15 percent of OPEC's 30 million barrels
per day (bpd)- has been underperforming for some time and little
if any growth is expected in the medium term.
And rising Islamist violence since the Arab Spring of 2011
and unappealing commercial terms for foreign investors are
making it even more difficult for some African OPEC nations to
boost production capacity.
"The Arab Spring is a bigger deal than we expected," said
Antoine Halff of the International Energy Agency, introducing an
IEA report earlier in May which lowered output forecasts for
African OPEC members.
Shrinking oil output and rising social spending have already
pushed Algeria to join the ranks of Iran and Venezuela in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as a hawk on
oil prices.
Those countries are among those with the highest budget
breakeven oil prices in OPEC and have the most to fear from the
growth of shale oil in the United States, where homegrown
production means imports are declining.
The 12-member OPEC is widely expected to keep its official
target unchanged when it meets on Friday, although Algeria could
call for Saudi Arabia to lead a supply cut to support prices.
Nigeria and Libya are still likely to fall in line with
Saudi Arabia, which favours an oil price of $100 a barrel and
tweaks its supply depending on demand.
Unable to expand supplies in the good times, the African
OPEC members would be reluctant to contribute to any cut in OPEC
output. But unintended curbs will make Riyadh's task in
supporting the market easier if needed.
"If we enter a bumpy period for demand over the next several
months, it makes it much easier for OPEC to control the price
with many members not expanding production," said Paul Tossetti,
analyst at PFC Energy.
NO AFRICAN GROWTH
Nigeria, Libya and Algeria have been posting falling or
stagnant output in the last few years.
According to the IEA's report launched earlier this month,
Nigeria, Angola, Libya and Algeria will collectively post zero
growth in production capacity during 2012-2018, when OPEC's
overall capacity is forecast to rise by 1.75 million bpd to
36.75 million bpd.
Nigerian crude exports are running at a four-year low below
2 million bpd, suffering from oil theft and increased sectarian
violence.
It has also felt the heat from the rise of shale oil in the
United States, losing ground in its most lucrative export market
and diverting sales to Asia. Exports of Nigeria's crude to the
United States dropped to zero for a week in March.
OPEC does not hold a common position on the benefits or
otherwise of U.S. shale.
While Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi says he welcomes the
U.S. shale boom, his Nigerian counterpart Diezani Alison-Madueke
has said it will have a "major impact."
Nigeria should add a small net 85,000 bpd of capacity to
2.66 million bpd by 2018, the IEA forecasts.
Although Libya swiftly restored output after the 2011
uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule, a new wave of unrest
has kept flows at around 1.4 million bpd, less than it pumped
before the conflict.
Algerian output has fallen below 1.2 million bpd from a peak
of 1.37 million bpd in 2007. Even before the deadly attack at
the In Amenas gas plant, oil firms saw Algerian production terms
as unattractive at a time of rising global competition.
The governments are trying to boost output. Algeria has said
it plans to review fiscal terms and a test will come later this
year when the government relaunches a licensing round. Libya
announced a new bidding round will be held at end-2013.
