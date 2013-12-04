VIENNA Dec 4 OPEC agreed on Wednesday to renew
for the first half of 2014 a collective oil production cap of 30
million barrels a day, two OPEC delegates said.
The 12-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries is enjoying oil prices at $112 a barrel for Brent
crude, comfortably above its preferred price of $100 a barrel.
Two member countries, Libya and Iran, are producing well
below capacity because of civil strife and sanctions
respectively, helping support prices.
