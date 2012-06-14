(Adds more quotes, background)
ALGIERS, June 14 Keeping OPEC's oil output
limits unchanged will not be enough to halt the fall in the
price of crude, Algerian Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
"There is at the moment an unjustified rise in the
organisation's (OPEC's) production," Yousfi was quoted as saying
by Algeria's APS state news agency.
"With this over-production, there is a risk that prices will
fall, uncontrolled, to levels from which it will be very
difficult subsequently to bring them back. Maintaining the
ceiling adopted (by OPEC) last December will not be sufficient."
He said several other OPEC member states, gathered at the
organisation's headquarters in the Austrian capital for meetings
this week, were also concerned about oil prices.
Crude has dropped from a peak for this year of $128 per
barrel to $97 now, hurting countries like Algeria with large
populations and limited reserves, which need to maximise their
earnings from the oil they sell.
"This feeling is shared by many delegations who are here in
Vienna. We will see this afternoon how the discussions turn out
within the organisation," the agency quoted Yousfi as saying.
"I hope we can find a solution so that the organisation does
not run this risk (of an uncontrolled drop in prices) which is
not currently in the interests of the producing countries and,
in the long term, is not in the interests of consumer
countries."
"It's a question of seeing what are the mechanisms that can
be put in place to correct the market," he said.
The fall in oil prices has been caused largely by a
worsening global economic outlook but also by an increase in
production by OPEC's powerhouse Saudi Arabia.
Several OPEC ministers have said the most likely decision to
emerge from the Vienna meeting is to keep on hold the
organisation's formal output target of 30 million barrels per
day.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by
Christian Lowe; editing by James Jukwey)