* Says oil, after second-biggest rout, may rebound very soon
* Sees little imminent prospect of non-OPEC help on supply
* Warns of $200 oil in three-four years if investment too
low
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Jan 26 Oil prices at current levels may
have reached a floor and could move higher very soon, OPEC's
secretary-general said on Monday, his first public comment that
oil's second-biggest decline on record may have run its course.
Abdulla al-Badri also warned of a risk of a future price
spike to $200 a barrel if investment in new supply capacity is
too low.
"Now the prices are around $45-$50 and I think maybe they
reached the bottom and will see some rebound very soon," Badri
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference at Chatham House.
The 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries pumps about a third of the world's oil and until last
year had a policy of adjusting its supply to support prices.
Oil prices have fallen almost 60 percent since June
to below $49 a barrel on global oversupply. Prices kept falling
after OPEC's surprise refusal in November to cut its output to
retain market share against rival suppliers.
Defending OPEC's decision, Badri warned that any oil supply
cut would lead to spare production capacity, a lack of
investment and an eventual shortage and price spike that could
exceed that of 2008, when oil hit its record high above $147 a
barrel.
"Suppose we cut production, and then we'll have spare
capacity," he said. "Producers, when they have excess capacity,
they will not invest.
"If they do not invest there will be no more supply, if
there is no more supply there will be a shortage in the market
after three-four years and the price will go up and we'll see a
repetition of 2008."
"Maybe we will go to $200 if there is a real shortage of
supply because of the lack of investment," Badri said.
Oil's decline in 2014 was its second-biggest ever, after the
collapse in 2008 which followed the record high.
NON-OPEC HELP?
Some OPEC members, including Venezuela, have continued to
call for output cuts. Its President Nicolas Maduro earlier this
month visited several OPEC countries, and non-member Russia.
While praising Maduro's efforts, Badri said there was no
imminent prospect of OPEC and non-OPEC producers sitting down to
discuss cutbacks.
"It will take some time," he said. "It will take another
four-five months and we will not see some concrete efforts
before the end of the first half of the year due to the reason
that we will see how the market behaves at the end of the first
half of 2015."
Badri further defended OPEC's decision in November to leave
its output target unchanged.
"It was a collective decision," he said. "Everybody
participated in the decision, there are some remarks and some
reservations but at the end of the day all the ministers agreed
to this."
Asked about the prospect of a change in oil policy in top
OPEC producer Saudi Arabia under its new king, Badri said:
"Saudi Arabia is a stable country, is a stable government, and I
think things will be normal."
