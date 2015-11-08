World investment in green power down, money went further in 2016 -report
* Spending down by nearly a quarter due to efficiency, policy
DUBAI Nov 8 OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said that despite uncertainties, OPEC members were ready to make the necessary investments to respond to the world's future energy needs.
Badri also said that a wave of project cancellations and deferrals in the industry was a "clear demonstration that wide price fluctuations have a detrimental effect on investments and can sow the seeds of future instability", in a statement on the International Energy Forum's website.
The secretary general said he saw Asia oil demand rising to almost 46 million barrels per day by 2040, an increase of nearly 16 million barrels per day from 2015.
Oil-related investment requirements between now and 2040 are estimated at about $10 trillion, he said.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)
OSLO, April 6 Norway and China are looking to increase cooperation on energy, a senior Norwegian official told Reuters, in another sign of thawing relations between Oslo and Beijing following a seven-year row over the Nobel Peace Prize.
LONDON, April 6 Traders are shipping more gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast ahead of the summer driving season as a steady reduction in inventories there props up prices.