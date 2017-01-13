* OPEC compliance peaked at 80 pct during cut in 2009-IEA
* Saudi, Kuwait say they have cut more oil than committed
* Source says overall compliance of 50-60 pct may be enough
* Compliance committee meets on Jan. 22 in Vienna
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 13 OPEC is unlikely to deliver
fully on its target to cut production despite Saudi Arabia
saying it had trimmed more than it had committed to, OPEC
delegates say, but compliance of 80 percent would be good and as
low as 50 percent acceptable.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
planning to cut its output by 1.2 million barrels per day to
32.50 million bpd from Jan. 1. Russia and other non-members are
planning to cut about half as much.
OPEC and the independent producers are cutting production to
remove a global glut and prop up prices, which at $56 a barrel
are half their level of mid-2014, hurting the revenue of
exporting nations.
"Compliance won't be 100 percent, it never is," said an OPEC
source, who added that an overall rate of 50 to 60 percent would
be good enough, based on past compliance levels.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said on Thursday they
had cut production by more than they committed to. Kuwait, the
head of a committee to monitor compliance which meets on Jan.
22, said this was to "lead by example".
But OPEC as a whole has a patchy record of complying with
its agreements, and previous non-OPEC pledges to curb output
have proved largely token. Compliance is voluntary as OPEC has
no mechanism to enforce its agreements.
Based on statements by producing nations so far, there has
been more than 60 percent compliance, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam
Al-Marzouq said on Thursday.
Last time OPEC cut its output, in 2009, following agreements
the year before, it initially made 60 percent of the reduction
and compliance peaked at higher rates, according to estimates
from the International Energy Agency and other analysts, some of
whom see that as a reasonable target this time.
"We should see 60-70 percent compliance once again," Daniel
Gerber of Petro-Logistics, a consultant which assesses OPEC
supply by tanker tracking, told Reuters in December.
The cuts in 2009 were more than OPEC achieved in previous
price collapses, such as during the late 1990s when countries
initially did not follow through on pledges. OPEC's historical
average compliance rate is 60 percent, according to the IEA.
"Normally for OPEC, good compliance is near 80 percent,"
said another OPEC delegate. "It won't be 100 percent."
COMPLIANCE CONCERNS
Compliance with the 2009 OPEC cuts peaked at about 80
percent, according to the IEA. This was enough to help support a
rise in oil prices, which began 2009 at $46 and stood at $69 by
the end of June that year.
Three months into that last OPEC cut, Saudi Arabia and its
Gulf allies showed the highest level of adherence. Saudi Arabia
made a larger cut than it had to then, based on the IEA numbers,
so history looks set to repeat itself in 2017 if Saudi Arabia's
comments on Thursday are borne out.
Next was Algeria, which implemented almost all of its
commitment. Venezuelan compliance was 69 percent, more than that
of Angola and Iran which both delivered less than half of their
pledged reduction.
This time, while compliance in the Gulf OPEC members is
expected by analysts to be high, industry and OPEC sources do
not expect a similar level across the board.
"There is a concern about Venezuela and Iraq not being
committed to the cuts," said an industry source involved in the
global cut talks, who added Russia appeared to be complying with
the deal.
Iraq, which initially resisted joining the cut, said this
week it was reducing production. Cash-strapped Venezuela, which
pushed hard to bring the global deal together, has also said it
intends to.
Russia reduced production by 100,000 barrels a day in the
first few days of January, industry sources told Reuters. That
reduction, or at least part of it, is down to unusually cold
temperatures in Siberia that have forced work at oil rigs to
grind to a shivering halt.
Potential production growth in countries exempted from
making a cut, Libya and Nigeria, could undermine reductions
elsewhere. They both boosted production in December, even though
OPEC supply overall fell.
"If things go well in those countries, it could be quite
hard for OPEC to maintain a 32.50 million bpd production
target," Gerber of Petro-Logistics said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)