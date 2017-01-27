(Valerie Marcel is an associate fellow at Chatham House in
London. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Valerie Marcel
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) -
SUMMARY
OPEC and non-OPEC countries are congratulating themselves
about their production cut and higher prices. But they only
succeeded in lifting prices temporarily. Fundamentals have not
changed. Shale oil in the U.S. today is at the same level as it
was when the war on shale began.
OPEC cannot hold back production without losing market
share. Minister Falih will come to the same conclusion as Naimi
in 2014: better to sell your oil to whomever will buy it. With
the difference that Naimi was strategic about flooding markets.
Falih will be capitulating to markets. In this new, unregulated
market, prices will be volatile and producers will need to
diversify (their economies) or die.
FULL TEXT
Last weekend saw the oil ministers of OPEC member countries
and their new non-OPEC allies congratulating themselves for the
high rate of compliance to promised production cuts and the
increase in oil price.
Producers everywhere are breathing easier under a $55
barrel.
But this celebration is under a heavy cloud: U.S. shale oil
production is now at the same level it was just over two years
ago, when Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi started what many
analysts called the "war on shale".
OPEC efforts at balancing markets have backfired yet again,
and they will eventually come to realise the game is no longer
worth playing.
OPEC had pulled off an impressive feat last December, under
the direction of Saudi minister Khalid al-Falih, bringing 11
non-OPEC producers on board for a production cut of 558,000
barrels per day (bpd), bolstering OPEC's own 1.2 million bpd
cut.
With a compliance rate of about 80 percent and good
messaging the oil price gained 20 percent by January. Longer
term, though, he will struggle to keep prices high.
His predecessor, Ali Naimi, concluded in 2013-14 that Saudi
Arabia cannot cut production alone without losing market share
to its OPEC rivals (notably Iran).
This explains the Kingdom's loss of appetite for the swing
producer role, its time honoured job as the global central bank
of oil.
He concluded that OPEC would gain more by letting the market
regulate itself, allowing prices to slide, and making it too
painful for the upstart U.S. shale oil producers to stay in
business.
It was a waiting game, which Naimi thought he had time to
play - in time, lower prices would eradicate higher price U.S.
shale and unconventional oil.
But, he didn't have the time, as the fiscal pressure on OPEC
producers grew under a falling oil price.
Last spring he orchestrated a concerted production cut that
included Russia, Qatar and Venezuela but his inability to get
Iran on board led to his dismissal in May.
In the fall of 2016, new oil minister Khalid al-Falih took a
lesson from Naimi's playbook and built a new OPEC and non-OPEC
coalition to cut back production.
Again, Iran was exempt from cuts but the coalition was
broader, which minimised the loss of Saudi market share to free
riders.
The result at the December meeting was a success with
regards to the price, but it will be short-lived and hides the
limits of the cartel's paucity of power.
The deal did not change the market fundamentals. U.S. shale
oil production was not knocked back.
In fact, the IEA and the EIA both forecast shale oil
production capacity to rise in 2017. New production is expected
from Brazil and Canada. Inventories are down, but not enough.
Global demand is following an uncertain path.
Critically, the industry is more robust in a lower price
range thanks to significant cost reductions and improved project
optimisation.
We now see that U.S. shale oil is resilient at $40 per
barrel and positively buoyant at $55. We also now know that its
production can be ramped up very quickly.
For these reasons, Khalid al-Falih will come to Ali Naimi's
conclusion - or maybe already has - that it is best to sell what
you can at the price you can get.
But this time the decision to leave markets to rule won't be
seen as a strategic one - like Naimi's big gamble - but a
capitulation to a market Saudi Arabia and OPEC cannot control.
This market on autopilot is a more challenging one to invest
in. Just looking to the last few years, we see investment down
by 25 percent and discoveries at a 70-year low. With the
uncertainty involved, it is also increasingly challenging to
secure finance.
Saudi Arabia, and indeed all producers, have to be prepared
to live with a more volatile oil market and lower priced oil.
They will need to build national economies that are more
resilient and less sensitive to oil price fluctuations.
This explains the fervour with which the kingdom is pursuing
its diversification agenda under Vision 2030. The new motto of
oil producers (national and private) will be "diversify or die".
(Editing by Jason Neely)