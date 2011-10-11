LONDON Oct 11 Oil producing group OPEC cut its
global oil demand growth forecast for a fourth consecutive
month, citing an economic downturn in developed countries and
efforts by China and India to curb fuel consumption.
"The economic downturn is taking its toll on the world oil
demand... The decelerating U.S. economy, high unemployment rate
and feelings of uncertainty
among consumers, has damped U.S. oil demand. Similarly, debt
problems in the euro zone are causing EU economies to lose some
of their estimated growth this year," OPEC said in its monthly
report on Tuesday.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut
its 2011 global oil demand growth forecast by 180,000 barrels
per day (bpd) to 0.88 million bpd -- bringing its growth
estimate below 1 million bpd for the first time this year.
Next year, OPEC still sees demand growing slightly faster --
by 1.19 million bpd, down 70,000 bpd from its previous estimate
in September.
On the bullish side for oil prices, OPEC said non-OPEC
supply would be lower than expected this year, but demand was
falling, thus reducing the pressure on OPEC to compensate for
any supply loss.
OPEC cut its 2011 non-OPEC supply growth forecast by 140,000
bpd to 360,000 bpd due to lower output in Canada, the UK, Brazil
and Azerbaijan.
In 2012, non-OPEC producers will still be able to increase
supply by 830,000 bpd, mostly unchanged from OPEC's estimate
last month, due to high output from Brazil, Canada, Colombia and
the United States.
OPEC said its own output fell by 77,000 bpd in September to
29.90 million bpd and should average around the same level in
2012 to meet demand on OPEC's crude.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)