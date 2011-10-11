* OPEC cuts 2011 oil demand growth for 4th month in row
* U.S. downturn, euro zone debt crisis hitting consumption
* China, India curbing fuel consumption
(Adds detail, comment)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Oct 11 Oil producing group OPEC cut its
global oil demand growth forecast for a fourth consecutive month
on Tuesday, citing an economic downturn in developed countries
and efforts by China and India to curb fuel consumption.
"The economic downturn is taking its toll on the world oil
demand," OPEC said in its monthly report. "The decelerating U.S.
economy, high unemployment rate and feelings of uncertainty
among consumers, has damped U.S. oil demand. Similarly, debt
problems in the euro zone are causing EU economies to lose some
of their estimated growth this year."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
cut its forecast of global oil demand growth this year by
180,000 barrels per day (bpd) -- enough to feed a mid-sized
refinery.
OPEC, which pumps a third of the world's oil, now sees 2011
demand growing by just 0.88 million bpd to 87.81 million bpd.
It is the first time this year that OPEC has cut its oil
demand growth estimate to below 1 million bpd. Next year, it
sees oil demand growing slightly faster -- by 1.19 million bpd,
down 70,000 bpd from its previous estimate in September.
Speaking of its main economic concerns, OPEC said a default
had become "the most likely scenario for Greece and cannot be
ruled out anymore", and added that the European oil demand was
not expected to show any growth next year.
"Growing uncertainties regarding the sovereign debt issue in
the euro zone and the sharp slowdown in U.S. growth have
substantially raised the risk of a contraction or at least
deceleration of growth in global output," it said.
DEBT CRISES
Deepening concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
slowing global growth are weighing on oil prices, which on
Tuesday were trading around $108.50 per barrel LCOc1, around
$19 below their 2011 high reached in April.
"The impacts of debt crises in the U.S. and the euro zone
will not disappear quickly. For these reasons, many analysts
consider the onset of another economic recession in the next
couple of years a high possibility," OPEC said.
It said a worse-than-expected performance of the U.S.
economy might drag down world oil demand growth by as much as
200,000 bpd in 2012.
But it added that a likely third round of quantitative
easing in the United States, combined with the latest positive
U.S. jobs data, suggested the world's largest oil consumer might
avoid a very deep slump.
"It seems that while the (U.S.) economy is feeling the
stress of the global slow-down and the sluggish development in
the domestic market, it is expected to continue growing and the
likelihood of a double-dip -- at least for now -- seems to be
off the table," said OPEC, which expects the U.S. economy to
grow by 1.6 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2012.
CHINA, INDIA CURB DEMAND
On the bullish side for oil prices, OPEC said non-OPEC
supply would be lower than expected this year, but because
demand was falling more quickly, OPEC faced no pressure to
compensate for any supply loss.
OPEC cut its 2011 non-OPEC supply growth forecast by 140,000
bpd to 360,000 bpd due to lower output in Canada, the UK, Brazil
and Azerbaijan.
In 2012, non-OPEC producers would still be able to increase
supply by 830,000 bpd, mostly unchanged from OPEC's estimate
last month, due to high output from Brazil, Canada, Colombia and
the United States.
OPEC said its own output fell by 77,000 bpd in September to
29.90 million bpd and should average around the same level in
2012 to meet demand on OPEC's crude.
On the demand side, developing nations would remain the
engine of growth, although OPEC added that Chinese oil demand
was not expected to be as robust because of new government
policies aimed at reducing transport fuel use.
"It seems that China is trying to engineer a soft landing in
2011, with economic growth averaging around 9 percent for the
year," it said.
China has removed incentives that have pushed new car
registrations up for the past few years. Higher retail petroleum
prices also slightly suppressed oil demand, mainly transport
fuel, in the past three months, OPEC said.
"India's increase in retail prices is playing a major role
in easing domestic oil consumption next year," OPEC said.
