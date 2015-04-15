By Denis Pinchuk and Alexandra Ulmer
| MOSCOW/CARACAS, April 15
MOSCOW/CARACAS, April 15 Quiet diplomacy among
the world's biggest oil producers has heated up this week, yet
observers see few signs that renewed discussion among Russia,
Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and others will lead to action on
output.
On Wednesday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich said Moscow has been holding "unprecedentedly active"
consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and Latin American producers. The energy minister said
he had spoken to OPEC's secretary general several days ago.
Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday that Saudi
Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi discussed oil markets with
Russia's ambassador to Riyadh, Oleg Ozerov.
And Venezuela's oil minister Asdrubal Chavez met in Caracas
with the local ambassadors of eight OPEC members plus Indonesia
on Wednesday, the ministry said. Officials later said it was a
"courtesy visit" aimed at stimulating investment in the Orinoco
Belt. The Russian ambassador was not present.
Although there is no indication the diplomatic huddles were
in any way related, the meetings may be a sign of stepped-up
pressure for OPEC - and specifically Saudi Arabia - to move
toward cutting production when it next meets on June 5.
Nearly four months of sub-$60 a barrel crude oil prices
is weighing heavily on cash-strapped producers such as
Venezuela and Russia, who failed to coax OPEC into cutting
output last November.
Russia stepped up contacts with OPEC after oil prices
plunged last year, but has dismissed any suggestion it might cut
output to prop up prices, saying it is technically impossible to
idle production due to the harsh climate in Siberia.
"Until and unless I hear a producer say they're willing to
contribute cuts, I think this is all about trying to spook or
shame Saudi Arabia into doing what it has steadfastly said it
will not - cut unilaterally," says Bob McNally, president of The
Rapidan Group energy consultancy.
An OPEC delegate from a Gulf oil producer also poured cold
water on Moscow's statements on cooperation.
"The Russian comment does not mean a joint cut in
production. It just means that there is concern over price, but
in the end, there might be no action taken," the official said.
Another Gulf delegate dismissed the idea of a joint cut.
Yet the meetings have piqued the interest of oil traders
after several months of relatively muted discussion. U.S. oil
jumped nearly 6 percent to the highest price this year, with
some dealers pondering the implications of collaboration.
"If OPEC and other producers were to come to some sort of
agreement, then that would be a game changer," said Gene
McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Iran, another hard-pressed producer and price hawk, called
on OPEC on Tuesday to cut production at least 5 percent, or
about 1.5 million barrels per day.
STRAINS
Venezuela has been keen on OPEC action to shore up oil
prices amid its deep recession, shortages of basic goods and
sky-high inflation. Yet it has largely refrained from public
calls to cut output, preferring instead to blame the United
States for a prolonged slump.
"We've done everything but unfortunately the incorrect
strategy of President (Barack) Obama's advisers has led to
fracking. ... flooding the world's oil markets," Venezuela
President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday night.
The Oil Ministry's Twitter feed said the ambassadors
discussed Venezuela's oil-rich Orinoco belt in the presence of
the president of state oil company PDVSA Eulogio del
Pino and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez.
Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, expects its
economy to shrink 3 percent this year, following an almost 50
percent drop in oil prices since in last June.
In November, Russia said after meeting a number of OPEC
ministers that it would not cut output, even if prices fell
below $40 per barrel. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the
current oil price of $60 was comfortable for Russian producers.
On Wednesday, Novak said he had spoken to OPEC Secretary
General Abdulla al-Badri several days ago.
"On the whole, we are in a dialogue, it has been formalised.
As you know, we meet twice a year, discuss the perspectives for
oil market development," he said.
"We discuss various issues, local (issues), the ones which
relate to shale oil production, oil refining, tax changes in
different countries."
Novak also met Venezuela's Chavez in Moscow last month.
Foreign Minister Rodriguez also met Russian ambassador
Vladimir Zaemskiy in Caracas earlier on Wednesday.
OPEC's headquarters in Vienna had no comment on Wednesday.
OPEC has been annoyed by the Russian position and steadfast
in its refusal not to act alone.
"In the past, OPEC has often shouldered the burden of
ensuring oil market stability alone," the organization wrote in
a commentary in the latest edition of the monthly OPEC Bulletin.
"In the current situation, which should be of great concern
to ALL, is it not time for this burden to be shared?"
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Eyanir Chinea in Caracas,
Denis Pinchuk, Olesya Astakhova in Moscow, Amena Bakr in Doha
and Alex Lawler in London; writing by Jonathan Leff)