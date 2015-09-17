Sept 17 OPEC forecasts oil prices will grow by
no more than $5 per barrel a year to reach $80 by 2020, with
rival non-OPEC production growth slowing but not fast enough to
fully clear the current oil glut, according to OPEC sources.
The sources said the figures came from an updated mid-term
strategy report discussed this week by the representatives from
the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in
Vienna, which has yet to be fully endorsed by OPEC ministers.
The report forecasts that non-OPEC supply would amount to
58.2 million barrels per day by 2017, some 1 million barrels per
day lower than in the previous forecast.
But even if markets begin to rebalance as low oil prices are
hurting high-cost non-OPEC producers, prices are unlikely to
return above $100 per barrel until 2030-2040, according to one
of the sources.
The decade between 2030 and 2040 would be the first period
when OPEC will see its global market share rising to 40 percent
from the current 33 percent.
