UPDATE 3-Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Brent down more than 5 pct since early Jan, WTI down 2.85 pct
DUBAI Aug 26 OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo sees a growing understanding inside and outside the oil producers' group that action is needed to manage crude production in order to support prices, he said in remarks published in London-based newspaper Al-Hayat.
He told the newspaper: "There is growing realisation within OPEC and outside that producers inside and outside must take more proactive stands in relation to production management in order to complement traditional market forces."
"We have seen where the approach of non-intervention in prices since 2014 has led," he said in remarks published in Arabic.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria on Sept. 26-28.
Asked about the possibility of an agreement on freezing production levels, he said: "Nothing is impossible in the current situation, and I know that no country in OPEC is immune to low prices."
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.
RICHARDS BAY, South Africa, Jan 31 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Tuesday 2016 coal exports fell 3.7 percent to 72.6 million tonnes, despite strong demand from India and Pakistan.