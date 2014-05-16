(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a

By John Kemp
LONDON May 16 Fossil fuel subsidies cost
governments in emerging markets more than $500 billion every
year and are a major contributor to climate change, according to
the International Energy Agency (IEA) and International Monetary
Fund (IMF).
The biggest subsidies are concentrated in the Middle East,
North Africa, Asia and parts of Latin America, according to the
IEA's Fossil Fuel Subsidy Database (www.iea.org/subsidy/index.html).
Moreover energy-exporting countries accounted for three
quarters of all consumption subsidies in 2012, according to the
IEA and OPEC members account for more than half the world's
subsidies.
Subsidies account for 82 percent of the cost of electricity
and fuel in Venezuela, 80 percent in Libya, 79 percent in Saudi
Arabia, 74 percent in Iran, and 56 percent in Iraq and Algeria.
By contrast, the average rate of subsidy is just 18 percent in
India and 3 percent in China.
In cash terms the world's biggest subsidies are in Iran,
Saudi Arabia and Russia, all of which are major oil producers.
Subsidies cost these three countries a combined total of $180
billion per year in 2012.
RATIONAL PRICING
In September 2009, the leaders of the world's largest
economies meeting at the G20 summit in Pittsburgh committed
themselves to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies over
the medium term.
According to the IEA, phasing out subsidies for oil, gas and
electricity and aligning prices with international benchmarks
would cut growth in energy demand by 5 percent and carbon
dioxide emissions by 2 billion tonnes a year by 2020 -
equivalent to the current combined emissions of Germany, France
and the UK.
Raising gasoline, diesel and kerosene tariffs to market
levels would save 4.7 million barrels of oil a day by the end of
the decade ("World Energy Outlook 2011").
Cutting subsidies would also dramatically improve government
budgets. Of 58 countries which subsidised gasoline, diesel or
kerosene in 2010, 46 were running budget deficits, and in 27
cases the deficit amounted to more than 3 percent of GDP, the
IMF explained in a staff note highly critical of the burden on
taxpayers.
Halving subsidies would have reduced the average deficit
from 2.1 percent of GDP to just 0.8 percent ("Petroleum product
subsidies: cost, inequitable and rising" Feb 2010).
Subsidies often crowd out spending on infrastructure,
development and social welfare. Indonesia spends more on fuel
subsidies than on education or healthcare.
Venezuela sells gasoline for just 6 U.S. cents per gallon.
The cost in lost export revenues is $30 billion, more than the
combined value of all state spending on social programmes, Jim
Krane at Rice University explained in a briefing paper published
this month ("Navigating the perils of energy subsidy reform" May
2014).
WASTE AND HARM
Governments justify subsidies on the grounds that they
alleviate poverty and promote economic development, but neither
claim is really true.
Most of the benefits accrue to the middle class rather than
poor because middle class families have more electrical
appliances and their own cars.
In Indonesia, for example, the top 40 percent of high-income
families absorb 70 percent of subsidies, while the bottom 40
percent of low-income families receive only 15 percent of the
benefits ("The scope of fossil fuel subsidies in 2009" Nov
2010).
Subsidies also promote wasteful consumption. Saudi Arabia's
artificially cheap gasoline and electricity have made the
country one of the highest per-capita energy users in the world
and threaten to restrict the amount of oil left for export.
Another problem is fuel adulteration. Most countries
subsidise kerosene used in cooking and lighting more heavily
than gasoline and diesel used to fuel vehicles. But the
resulting price gap encourages the illegal blending of kerosene
into the diesel supply. Policies aimed at providing cheap
cooking fuel for the poor end up helping middle class families
drive motor cars.
And subsidies promote smuggling. Diesel sells for as little
as 12 U.S. cents per litre in Iran compared with $1.20 per litre
across the border in Pakistan. As a result the IEA estimates
60,000 barrels of diesel are smuggled out of Iran to Pakistan
and Afghanistan every day.
To combat smuggling into Yemen and other neighbouring states
Saudi Arabia inspects vehicles crossing its borders to ensure
they only have enough fuel in the tank to reach the nearest
refuelling station on the other side ("World Energy Outlook
2013").
SOCIAL COMPACT
The theoretical case for reducing or eliminating subsidies
is overwhelming, but in practice progress has been slow.
The fact that subsidies are concentrated in exporting
countries and typically benefit middle-income and lower
middle-income groups is no accident. Subsidies have a political
dimension that makes them especially hard to reform.
Cheap electricity and fuel is often an important part of the
social compact between governments and the population. "In major
energy-producing countries consumption subsidies that
artificially lower energy prices are seen as a means of sharing
the value of indigenous natural resources," the IEA explains.
More bluntly, Rice University's Jim Krane observes: "Fossil
fuel subsidies have allowed energy exporting countries to
distribute resource revenue, bolstering legitimacy for
governments, many of which are not democratically elected."
Even in energy-importing countries, like Indonesia and
Pakistan, subsidised electricity and kerosene is a vital way for
politicians to buy support from the urban middle and
lower-middle classes - the groups most likely to form the core
of protest movements.
REFORM EFFORTS
Policymakers in most countries acknowledge the need to
reduce or remove subsidies, and the approach has strong backing
from the World Bank, IMF and IEA. But efforts to reduce
subsidies have met with limited success.
Iran, Indonesia, Ghana, Kenya, the Philippines, Mozambique
and several other countries have all pushed through substantial
price increases over the last two decades.
In other cases, however, price rises have had to be rolled
back following popular protests. And the fact that Iran and
Indonesia remain among the world's biggest subsidisers points to
how limited the reforms have been even there in the face of
tough public opposition.
To succeed reform programmes need to be accompanied by a
strong communications strategy which points out that most of the
benefits from subsidies go to wealthy households who can afford
to pay the full cost of energy, and carefully targeted social
measures to compensate the poorest households.
Timing is important. Reforms are more likely to be
successful if the oil price is falling, when households are less
likely to notice the removal of subsidies, than when energy
costs are already rising. China and Indonesia both took
advantage of lower oil prices in 2009 and 2010 to reduce
support.
Even if it proves impossible to remove subsidies altogether,
energy prices can be depoliticised by explicitly linking the
retail cost of gasoline, diesel and kerosene to international
benchmarks with fixed but adjustable formulas.
"Establishing an automatic pricing formula ... can help
distance the government from pricing of energy and make it
clearer that domestic price changes reflect changes in
international prices which are outside the control of the
government," according to the IMF ("Energy subsidy reform:
lessons and implications" Jan 2013).
Even so, removing subsidies remains fiendishly difficult.
"Many countries have successfully implemented reforms only to
see subsidies reappear when international oil prices increase,"
the IMF laments. The temptation to reintroduce price controls to
help households with rising living costs is strong.
And in the biggest petro-states, including Saudi Arabia,
Iran, Iraq, Russia, Kuwait, Venezuela, Libya and Algeria there
has been virtually no progress towards more sensible energy
pricing.
The result is a prodigious waste of energy. The petro-states
are among the world's biggest and fastest-growing oil consumers
and some are now having to import natural gas for power
generation to meet electricity demand. And the greenhouse
emissions are enormous.
It is all ultimately unsustainable. "The state itself is
teaching people to waste resources," complains one Kuwaiti
newspaper editor. But subsidy reform is probably impossible
without meaningful political and social change.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)