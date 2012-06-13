* OPEC likely to renew 30 mln bpd output target
* Extra Saudi oil has lifted actual supply to 31.6 mbpd
* Some fear price collapse if Saudi doesn't cut back
VIENNA, June 13 Saudi Arabia came under pressure
on Wednesday from fellow OPEC producers to cut oil output to
prevent a further slide in crude prices.
Price hawks in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are fretting that slowing economic growth will send
crude, already off $30 since March, plummeting further.
"We think that given the economic situation, above all in
Europe, there is a serious threat that prices might fall
drastically and so our policy is to defend the production
ceiling agreed in December of 30 million barrels a day," said
Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez.
"I am afraid of this fall, anything below $100 is very
painful for Libya," said Libyan Oil Minister Abdulrahman Ben
Yazza. Brent crude traded at just over $97 a barrel on Wednesday
having peaked this year at $128 in March.
A moderate on oil prices, Saudi Arabia initially floated a
proposal to lift OPEC's output target. After Riyadh quickly
dropped that idea, the 12-member group looks set at a Thursday
meeting to leave its formal production ceiling unchanged at 30
million barrels daily.
But extra oil from Saudi boosted actual output to 31.6
million bpd in May, a production rate in excess of demand that
is building world inventories rapidly.
A report from OPEC estimated inventories rose by 2.1 million
bpd on average in the first quarter of the year during a
seasonal period when stocks normally decline. Supply and demand
data suggests a build on a similar scale in the second quarter.
"In the face of such gloomy uncertainty OPEC should be
discussing production restraint on Thursday," said David Hufton
of London oil brokers PVM.
Saudi Arabia, the world's only major swing producer, finds
itself in the tricky position of trying to plan cover for
supplies lost from Iran when an European Union oil embargo
starts on July 1 without sending prices crashing.
Its preferred oil price is $100 a barrel, a price it feels
permits oil investment without hurting economic growth, while
most in OPEC want to defend $100 as a price floor.
Extra Saudi supply, taking Riyadh to a 30-year high of 10
million bpd, has helped build oil stocks around the world. In
the United States, where Saudi crude imports have risen sharply
this year after years of decline, crude stocks are at their
highest since 1990.
The stock cover will provide insurance against further the
output losses from Iran, where the International Energy Agency
estimates exports are already down 40 percent, 1 million barrels
daily, to 1.5 million bpd since the end of last year.
Asian importers of Iranian crude had been hoping that part
of the EU embargo on Iran, on shipping insurance, might be
delayed or cancelled to permit them to continue taking out UK
indemnity to cover Iranian oil shipments.
But EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on
Wednesday the embargo would proceed as planned.
Those in OPEC who fear a price slide can cite the group's
own in-house analysis from its Vienna secretariat which suggest
prospects for oil demand are darkening.
"From the Euro-zone crisis to a notable deceleration in the
developing and emerging economies, the current challenges are
manifold," the secretariat said in a report this week.
"The second half of the year could see a further easing in
fundamentals, despite seasonally higher demand."
Even Saudi Arabia's closest Gulf Arab allies are showing
signs of discomfort at the decline in prices.
"A little bit much," was UAE Oil Minister Mohammed
al-Hamli's verdict on supplies.
