* U.S. shale means hotter contest for Asia market
* No resolution on secretary-general choice expected
By Amena Bakr and Reem Shamseddine
VIENNA, May 30 OPEC oil exporters on Thursday
were in no mood to fight over how much crude to produce and
instead weighed the impact of rising supplies of U.S. shale and
a looming turf war in Asia.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
has little room to pump more oil due to the U.S. oil boom that
has sparked competition for marketshare in Asia and set off a
rivalry between its top two producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
At a meeting in Vienna on Friday the 12-member group is
expected to stick with its 30 million barrel a day (bpd) output
target for the last six months of 2013.
"This will be a straightforward meeting leading to a
rollover (of the existing output target)," a Gulf OPEC delegate
told Reuters. "Shale isn't an immediate threat or concern for
Saudi Arabia."
OPEC ministers are also comfortable with oil just above $100
a barrel, well below the $125 that rang alarms in major consumer
countries last year.
But triple digit oil has also unlocked vast amounts of U.S.
shale oil in North Dakota and Texas which competes with OPEC
crude of similar, light quality from Nigeria and Algeria, rather
than heavier Saudi output.
Gulf producers are of the view that OPEC will still be able
to pump at least 30 million bpd, provided U.S. shale grows at a
moderate pace.
"Shale oil is not a threat, but it changes the dynamics of
where the oil is going. There will be more competition in Asia,"
said a Gulf OPEC source.
Nigeria, along with Algeria, has already felt the heat from
the U.S. oil boom, losing ground in its most lucrative export
market and diverting sales to Asia.
Fast-growing exporter Iraq is also fighting for more Asian
market share, competing with regional rival Saudi Arabia. The
United Arab Emirates, also building up capacity, has the region
in its sights, but downplayed the prospect for battle.
"I'm not of the view that competition in Asia is going to
distort the price," UAE Oil Minister Suhail bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui told Reuters.
Innovative use of hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," has
put the United States in line to become the world's largest oil
producer by 2017, overtaking Saudi Arabia.
That is not worrisome for Riyadh, especially when it comes
to charting policy for the second half of 2013.
And the kingdom - holder of most spare capacity in OPEC
shows no sign of opening the taps to bring down prices and
curtail that output by making it uneconomic.
By the end of last year, the United States had recorded the
biggest annual rise in oil output since it first pumped oil in
the early 1860s. The 850,000 bpd increment was more than each of
OPEC's two smallest producers, Qatar and Ecuador, pump in total.
OPEC, which dismissed shale as of little concern a year ago,
has a divided view on it. While Saudi's Naimi welcomes it, his
Nigerian counterpart Diezani Alison-Madueke has said it will
have a "major impact."
PRICE WORRY
Some within OPEC are concerned about the potential for both
slow global growth and a dramatic rise in U.S. shale oil to send
prices tumbling.
But the group that pumps a third of the world's oil is not
known for contingency plans.
OPEC delegates now say this meeting will not be electing a
new secretary general - stuck in a logjam of competing
candidates from Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia - but will merely
approve the criteria for prospective candidates to come forward.
With change in the output ceiling unlikely, short-term
market management will be guided by OPEC's leading producer
Saudi Arabia - the only member with significant unused capacity
- supported by the UAE and Kuwait.
Saudi Arabia has cut back from a 30-year high reached in
2012 of 10 million bpd, pumping 9.3 million bpd in April. That
has helped bring overall OPEC production down to 30.46 million
bpd, 460,000 bpd above the target.
While challenges loom in the medium term, the numbers for
the rest of 2013 suggest some breathing space for OPEC.
Demand for OPEC crude is set to rise in the second half to
average 30.47 million bpd, up from 29.14 million bpd in the
current quarter, according to OPEC forecasts. So if OPEC holds
output at April's rate, supply would match the average
requirement in the second half of 2013.
Price hawks Iran, Algeria and Venezuela - among those with
the highest budget break even oil prices in OPEC - may still
call for supply cuts.
Yet Venezuela, at least, looks set to keep the status quo.
Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez has said he will propose that OPEC
keep oil production quotas unchanged.
