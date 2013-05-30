* Set to leave output target unchanged
By Reem Shamseddine and Alex Lawler
VIENNA, May 30 OPEC oil exporters on Thursday,
set to leave output policy unchanged, were weighing the impact
of rising supplies of U.S. shale oil that are redrawing the
landscape of global oil trade.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
has little room to pump more oil due to the U.S. oil boom that
has sparked competition for marketshare in Asia and set off a
rivalry between its top two producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
At a meeting in Vienna on Friday the 12-member group is
expected to stick with its 30 million barrel a day (bpd) output
target for the last six months of 2013.
"Everything will be as before, we will maintain the
production level," said Libya's Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi.
A year ago, OPEC gave shale oil short shrift, but now it is
a hot topic. Gulf producers are of the view that OPEC will still
be able to pump at least 30 million bpd, provided U.S. shale
grows at a moderate pace.
"Shale oil is not a threat, but it changes the dynamics of
where the oil is going. There will be more competition in Asia,"
said a Gulf OPEC source.
Despite the growing supply, oil is comfortably above $100 a
barrel, well below the $125 that rang alarms in major consumer
countries last year.
But triple digit oil has also unlocked vast amounts of U.S.
shale oil in North Dakota and Texas - which competes with OPEC
crude of similar, light quality from Nigeria and Algeria, rather
than heavier Saudi output.
Nigeria, along with Algeria, has already felt the heat from
the U.S. oil boom, losing ground in its most lucrative export
market and diverting sales to Asia.
Fast-growing exporter Iraq is also fighting for more Asian
market share, competing with regional rival Saudi Arabia.
"We are looking to increase our exports and we aim to make
our crude more competitive in the market," Iraq's Oil Minister
Abdul Kareem Luaibi told reporters in Vienna.
The United Arab Emirates, also building up capacity, has the
region in its sights, but downplayed the prospect for battle.
"I'm not of the view that competition in Asia is going to
distort the price," UAE Oil Minister Suhail bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui told Reuters.
Innovative use of hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," has
put the United States in line to become the world's largest oil
producer by 2017, overtaking Saudi Arabia.
That is not worrisome for Riyadh, especially when it comes
to charting policy for the second half of 2013.
And the kingdom - holder of most spare capacity in OPEC
-shows no sign of opening the taps to bring down prices and
curtail that output by making it uneconomic.
By the end of last year, the United States had recorded the
biggest annual rise in oil output since it first pumped oil in
the early 1860s. The 850,000 bpd increment was more than each of
OPEC's two smallest producers, Qatar and Ecuador, pump in total.
Surging non-OPEC production has not prompted so much debate
in the cartel in more than a decade, but there is no common
view. While Saudi's Naimi welcomes it, his Nigerian counterpart
Diezani Alison-Madueke has said it will have a "major impact."
PRICE WORRY
Others within OPEC, including price-hawk Iran, are concerned
about the potential for both slow global growth and a dramatic
rise in U.S. shale oil to send prices tumbling.
"Recently we have had a more than $10 decline in prices,
some factors are due to the supply side, including shale, and
others are due to the demand side," said an OPEC delegate from a
non-Gulf country.
But the group that pumps a third of the world's oil is not
known for contingency plans.
OPEC delegates now say this meeting will not be electing a
new secretary general - stuck in a logjam of competing
candidates from Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia - but will merely
approve the criteria for prospective candidates to come forward.
With change in the output ceiling unlikely, short-term
market management will be guided by OPEC's leading producer
Saudi Arabia - the only member with significant unused capacity
- supported by the UAE and Kuwait.
Saudi Arabia has cut back from a 30-year high reached in
2012 of 10 million bpd, pumping 9.30 million bpd in April. That
has helped bring overall OPEC production down to 30.46 million
bpd, 460,000 bpd above the target.
Iran's crude exports fell back in May to around 1.00 million
bpd from 1.1 million bpd in April, according to a Reuters survey
on Thursday, reflecting the impact of U.S. and European
sanctions on sales.
While challenges loom in the medium term, the numbers for
the rest of 2013 suggest some breathing space for OPEC.
Demand for OPEC crude is set to rise in the second half to
average 30.47 million bpd, up from 29.14 million bpd in the
current quarter, according to OPEC forecasts. So if OPEC holds
output at April's rate, supply would match the average
requirement in the second half of 2013.
