LONDON Dec 13 OPEC has revised down its
oil demand growth forecast for next year as planned austerity
measures in developed countries risk denting consumption in
India and China, suggesting the organisation sees a comfortable
global balance as it meets in Vienna.
It revised down its forecast for 2012 demand growth by
100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.1 million bpd, amid downside
risks related to a slowdown in countries belonging to the
Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
"Planned austerity measures, not only in the euro zone but
also in other OECD economies; the slow-down in developing
economies, particularly China and India; and the still weak
economic situation in the United States are factors that warrant
particular attention as downside risks," the OPEC said in its
monthly oil report.
"With the slowing pace of economic growth, manufacturing
activities and trade are expected to be affected worldwide."
