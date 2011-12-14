* 30 mbpd for all 12 members including Iraq, no quotas
* Saudi says will respond to demand, not Libya output
* Oil prices fall on worries about quota-less deal
(updates prices para 15)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Amena Bakr
VIENNA, Dec 14 OPEC oil producers on
Wednesday sealed their first new output agreement in three years
in a deal that settles a 6-month-old argument over supply policy
firmly in Saudi Arabia's favour.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
a target of 30 million barrels daily, ratifying current
production near 3-year highs. It did not discuss individual
national quotas.
The deal vindicates Saudi Arabia after its proposal to raise
output in June to stem rising prices was rejected by price hawks
led by Iran, Algeria and Venezuela.
"For the Saudis it's a fantastic decision," said Jamie
Webster of Washington consultancy PFC Energy.
Saudi said it pumped 10 million barrels a day last month, 25
percent above its old OPEC quota, in what Gulf delegates said
was a demonstration of strength to the price hawks ahead of the
meeting.
In theory the agreement caps output for all 12 OPEC members
for the first half of 2012 at levels that should permit a modest
rebuilding of lean global inventories.
"We're not going to bypass it, we're going to adhere to it,"
promised OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri of the new
supply limit. "Saudi Arabia will abide by this decision for
sure."
That will depend on whether or not Saudi and its Gulf Arab
allies decide to ease back supply as post-civil war Libya heads
towards full production or keep the taps open to drive oil below
$100 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia did not allay doubts about its intentions.
"If Libya increases it doesn't necessarily mean Saudi will
cut," said Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi. "We don't react to
that, we react to market demand," he said.
Oil analysts warned that without defined individual national
quotas, leakage above the new limit was very possible.
"Someone has to cut back to accommodate Libya, that has to
be done," said analyst Lawrence Eagles of JP Morgan. "As always
with OPEC the proof will be in the pudding. How closely will
they stick to the new limit?"
"The whole organisation has to be at 30 million so if
someone goes up somebody else should come down. But it's like
anything when you divide responsibility -- it often ends up
falling through the cracks," said Webster of PFC.
Those concerns helped undermine oil prices. London Brent
lost $4.67 to $104.83 a barrel, down from a year-high $127 in
April. U.S. crude fell $5.19 to near $94.95.
Rising supply from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab neighbours
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates has kept a leash on oil
prices as Riyadh seeks to help nurture global growth by keeping
fuel costs under control.
HAWKS WANT NO LESS THAN $100
OPEC's price hawks, all of whom already pump at full
capacity, want to keep prices above $100.
"We think the present level is appropriate for producers and
consumers," Algerian Oil Minister Youcef Yousfi said of prices.
"Prices are reasonable," said Iranian Oil Minister Rostam
Qasemi.
The Gulf Arabs would prefer prices that don't hinder
economic growth while meeting their budget and oil investment
needs. The UAE said recently that $80-$100 was reasonable.
"Saudi Arabia is the central banker of the oil market and
the decision that they will bring more oil to the market is
definitely a good one," said Fatih Birol, chief economist at
consumer body the International Energy Agency.
World oil inventories should now rise, boosted by Libyan oil
output that hit 1 million bpd this week on the way back to
pre-war output of 1.6 million.
OPEC's secretariat calculates that 30 million barrels a day
from the group will meet demand in the first half of the year
and build stocks by 650,000 bpd.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration
that would lift inventories among industrialised OECD nations
from 56 days of OECD demand now to 60 days by the middle of
2012.
OPEC next meets on June 14. Badri said OPEC would be ready
by then to tackle the tricky issue of re-establishing individual
quotas.
That could prove difficult. Saudi Arabia and others who have
seen market share rise in the past two years are unlikely to not
cede ground on quotas to those who have lost share and cannot
pump more.
(additional reporting Ramin Mostafavi, Dan Fineren, Alex
Lawler, writing Richard Mably)