* No change to 30 million bpd output target expected
* U.S. oil boom leaves OPEC sidelined from demand growth
* Saudi adjusts supply quietly to keep market balanced
* Trouble ahead in 2014, cuts may be needed-delegate
By Alex Lawler and Peg Mackey
LONDON, May 27 Oil traders should not lose too
much sleep worrying about what OPEC, often unpredictable and
quarrelsome in the past, will do when it meets next week.
The producer cartel, say delegates who attend meetings, is
odds on to leave output policy unchanged. As a risk factor for
oil markets, its May 31 gathering in Vienna barely features on
traders' radar.
One reason is that Brent oil prices are very close to top
producer Saudi Arabia's favoured $100 a barrel. While that is
expensive by historical standards, it is well below the $125
price that sounded alarm bells for major consumer countries last
year.
In fact, the shale revolution in the United States, still
the world's biggest oil consumer ahead of China by a big margin,
has raised hopes among importers, that the relentless rise in
fuel prices over the past decade may be at an end.
Annual nominal average world oil prices rose more than
four-fold on average in the decade from 2002 from $25 a barrel
to a record $111 a barrel in 2012. This year on average to date
they are down, if only a little, and Brent was trading at just
over $102 a barrel on Friday.
An International Energy Agency report released earlier this
month forecast U.S. shale oil supply will help meet most of the
world's new demand in the next five years, leaving little room
for OPEC to lift output without risking lower prices.
"OPEC is in a hard situation," said Chakib Khelil, Algeria's
oil minister from 1999 to 2010. "The demand for OPEC oil is
going down, while increasing demand is being met by others, not
by OPEC."
North America's supply growth will cause a decline in demand
for OPEC oil until the end of the decade and a build-up of its
spare capacity, said Christof Ruhl, chief economist at BP
.
"OPEC has its work cut out already," Ruhl said.
Only a year ago, the shale boom was dismissed by OPEC as of
little concern. Kuwait's oil minister Hani Hussein said
producers would "wait to see more research to get a better idea
about the impact of shale oil" and his Venezuelan counterpart
Rafael Ramirez said: "I'm not worried at all, they are only
projections."
By the end of the year, the U.S. had recorded the biggest
annual increase in oil output since it first became an oil
producer in the early 1860s. The 850,000 bpd increment was more
than each of OPEC's two smallest producers, Qatar and Ecuador,
produce in total.
Some of that shale oil is among the most expensive globally
to produce, but Saudi Arabia - holder of most OPEC spare
capacity - shows no sign of opening the taps to bring down
prices and curtail that output by making it uneconomic.
Far from it, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi in a speech
last month in Washington hailed the U.S. energy renaissance as
"good news."
Shale's impact is felt most by those in OPEC who relied
heavily on exports to the United States.
The rise in domestic U.S. supplies has put a squeeze on
Nigeria and Algeria in the U.S. market, forcing them to cut
prices and send more oil further afield.
OPEC delegates say the 12-member group's meeting will stick
with an output target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd).
"The price is still reasonable, and not less than $100,"
said a delegate from one of OPEC's Gulf members. "So it looks
very straightforward. Continue with the official production
ceiling and make informal adjustments, if necessary."
Short-term market management will continue to be guided by
Saudi Arabia.
Saudi has trimmed from a 30-year high reached in 2012 of 10
million bpd, pumping 9.3 million bpd in April. That put OPEC
production at 30.46 million bpd, right in line with its
calculations for average demand for its crude in the second half
of the year.
OPEC used to give traders more to worry about. In the early
2000s it met as many as seven times a year compared to just
twice now, often making surprise decisions as it tried to
micro-manage oil markets.
But it may not be out of the headlines for long.
Next year could see a drop in world demand for OPEC oil
which delegates said may argue for supply curbs.
"We're heading for a problem in 2014 and we'll probably have
to make a supply cut," said a senior OPEC source. "And if OPEC
were proactive, we'd start to look seriously at individual
production allocations."
It has been unable for several years to agree individual
output quotas but may need them if it is required to cut back
heavily and share out reductions.
It is also unable to agree on who should be it next
secretary general. Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq have fielded
candidates to succeed Libyan Abdullah al-Badri. None has gained
the necessary consensus.
